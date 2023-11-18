Huntington Beach woman arrested on suspicion of murder in death of elderly woman

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an elderly woman in Huntington Beach.

Police responded to a residence around 4:20 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Tyndall Drive. Once there, they located a woman near the front door and a deceased elderly woman inside the home. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been released.

Police said Christine Lamphier of Huntington Beach was detained, then later arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of loved ones.

Police said Lamphier and the victim were known to each other and that the incident was believed to be isolated.

An investigation is underway. Those with more information are asked to call CAP Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640 or OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.