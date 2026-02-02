Huntington Beach pursuit suspect runs into ocean before being arrested by police

A Huntington Beach police chase ended up in the ocean after the suspect bailed from the car and attempted to swim away from pursuing police on Sunday night.

In a social media post, HBPD officials said that an officer attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation before realizing that the car was stolen.

"The driver briefly pulled over, then decided to test their luck instead, leading officers on a short pursuit through the numbered streets and onto PCH," the post said.

Officers successfully tracked the vehicle and deployed a spike strip that deflated the car's tires, police said. At that point, an officer performed a PIT maneuver and brought the chase to an end.

"Both suspects bailed out," the post said.

Officers quickly arrested the passenger, but the driver of the allegedly stolen car ran from the area on foot.

"The driver ran toward the beach and went straight into the ocean, apparently forgetting that the beach closes at 10 p.m.," the post said. "With assistance from HB1, officers converged, and the soggy suspect surrendered without incident."

Police said that both the driver and the suspect were booked at the Huntington Beach Police Department jail on multiple charges. They did not specifically state what charges the suspects now faced.