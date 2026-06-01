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Huntington Beach man arrested for allegedly shooting two people

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A 22-year-old Huntington Beach man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot two people on Monday morning. 

The Huntington Beach Police Department said Christian Irwin, 22, allegedly shot two people in the area of Lynn Lane and Warner Avenue. Officers detained him shortly after the shooting as paramedics tended to the wounded men. 

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition. 

After detectives and the crime lab technicians canvassed the scene, officers arrested Irwin based on interviews and evidence in the area. 

Officers booked him for two counts of attempted murder. 

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to call Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

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