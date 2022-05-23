Huntington Beach jewelry store targeted for smash-and-grab robbery

The Huntington Beach Police Department warned the public Sunday of a smash-and-grab robbery that happened at a jewelry store.

The target of the crime was the Princess Bride Diamonds jewelry store in the Bella Terra shopping center at 7821 Edinger Ave. in Huntington Beach, police added.

Thieves came into the store around noon, according to investigators, the suspects then got away and are still on the loose. No suspect description was immediately available.

Two display cases were smashed, though it is unclear how much merchandise was stolen.

Several employees were at the store at the time of the crime. No one was injured.