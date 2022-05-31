Hundreds of Miguel Contreras Learning Complex students walkout to protest gun violence

Hundreds of students from Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in the Westlake District took part in a walkout Tuesday morning, leaving their classes to protest gun violence.

After leaving their campus, located at 322 Lucas Avenue, the students walked to Los Angeles City Hall, where Sky9 spotted them protesting on the steps out front.

Students were holding various signs voicing their support for gun control, which read "We Should Be Able to Feel Safe At School" and "Fear Has No Place in School" amongst many others.

Miguel Contreras Learning Center students on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall. CBSLA

The move comes in light of recent school walkouts and protests following a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, including the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead.

Last week dozens of schools across the nation took part in a joint effort, orchestrated by Students Demand Action, to protest for stricter gun control.