Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego

A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.

The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing.

In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.

(credit: San Diego Humane Society)

Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus on a Greater Goods Charities flight sponsored by iheartdogs.com. The San Diego Humane Society says the task of caring for the beagles is a major operation, and that shelters across the country have stepped up to help.

"This has been one of the busiest and most challenging summers in recent memory. But we are here to help animals who need us," Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, said in a statement. "These beagles deserve this second chance and we're very glad to be able to open our doors to them, just as we will soon ask our community to do."

The beagles were examined at the San Diego Humane Society before being placed with foster homes, where they will be cared for until they are adopted.