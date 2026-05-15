Humane Society's truck stolen while staff responded to Grand Fire in Chino Hills

Someone stole a truck from the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society while its staff responded to a wildfire in a Chino Hills neighborhood.

The Inland Valley Humane Society said its truck was stolen earlier this week during the Grand Fire on Wednesday. The fire burned roughly 30 acres, prompting evacuation orders for a nearby neighborhood.

"To lose this vehicle while our staff was focused on helping families and pets during a crisis is incredibly disheartening," the shelter wrote in an Instagram post. "Moments like these are difficult, especially when our teams work tirelessly to protect and care for animals in times of emergency."

Inland Valley Humane Society staff said the truck was stolen from its San Gabriel Valley location. Inland Valley Humane Society

Staff said they used the truck for animal rescues, emergency response efforts, community and outreach events, and to transport supplies.

The Humane Society said it will continue to serve its community and asked residents to keep an eye out for the stolen truck.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to support our organization, our staff, and the animals who depend on us. In challenging moments, your support means more than ever," the Humane Society wrote.

Staff said they have reported the theft to the police. The truck's plate number is 49284H3, according to the Humane Society.

"If anyone has information regarding the theft or sightings of the vehicle, please contact local law enforcement immediately," staff wrote.