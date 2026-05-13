Grand Fire burning in Chino Hills prompts evacuation orders

Firefighters are battling a 30-acre brush fire in the Tonner Canyon area above Chino Hills.

The blaze, which firefighters dubbed the Grand Fire, started just before 7:15 p.m. at Grand Avenue and Pleasant Hill Drive near Grand Avenue Park, according to Cal Fire/San Bernardino County Fire Department crews.

At around 8:15 p.m., Chino Valley Fire District officials issued evacuation orders for:

Mill Street Drive

Falling Star Lane

Valley View Lane

Sweet Grass Lane

Evacuation warnings were also issued for people living on:

Pleasant Hill Drive

Ashbury Drive

Auburn Court

Morning Terrace Drive

Golden Crest Drive

Cottage Lane

Rose Mist Lane

Morning Dew Lane.

An evacuation center was established at the Chino Hills Community Center, which is located at 14250 Peyton Drive. Firefighters also closed Chino Hills Parkway at Falling Star and Country Walk to the public.

Aerial footage from the scene showed a burning car that was stopped on Grand Avenue. Firefighters have not yet said if it had anything to do with how the blaze started. At times, there appeared to be large flames spreading through the brush, but at around 9 p.m. it appeared that firefighters had started gaining the upper hand.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Both ground crews and water-dropping aircraft were working to quell the flames.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

Along with Cal Fire San Bernardino County and Chino Valley firefighters, Los Angeles County and Cal Fire Riverside County crews were assisting with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.