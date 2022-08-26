How to watch the Chargers vs Saints preseason game

The Chargers wrap up their preseason schedule Friday with a trip to New Orleans to face the Saints.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., with the Bolts on 2 pregame show with Sports Anchor Jim Hill, Chargers Reporter Chris Hayre and former Charger Pro Bowl linebacker Donnie Edwards.

The Bolts are winless through two preseason games, losing to their SoFi Stadium neighbor the LA Rams and falling last weekend to the Dallas Cowboys.

No starters have played much this preseason, including star quarterback Justin Herbert who is entering his third season in the NFL with high expectations.

