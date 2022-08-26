Watch CBS News
How to watch the Chargers vs Saints preseason game

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

Jerry O'Connell visits Chargers training camp
Jerry O'Connell visits Chargers training camp 03:34

The Chargers wrap up their preseason schedule Friday with a trip to New Orleans to face the Saints. 

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., with the Bolts on 2 pregame show with Sports Anchor Jim Hill, Chargers Reporter Chris Hayre and former Charger Pro Bowl linebacker Donnie Edwards.

CBS2 and CBSLA is the home of the Chargers and every preseason game will be available to watch on CBS2 and on CBSLA.com.

You can also watch the game on the live player above.

If you are within Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, you can also watch the game on CBSLA.com. The game will be visible on our home page

The Bolts are winless through two preseason games, losing to their SoFi Stadium neighbor the LA Rams and falling last weekend to the Dallas Cowboys. 

No starters have played much this preseason, including star quarterback Justin Herbert who is entering his third season in the NFL with high expectations.  

For the latest Chargers news and video, visit the #BoltsOn2 page.  

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 25, 2022

