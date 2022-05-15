Hot weather to stay into Sunday across Southland

As wildfires plague the Southland, Southern California sweltered under summer-like temperatures Saturday, with one more day of the hot weather expected Sunday before a cooler weather kicks in next week.

Saturday say highs go up into the 90s in parts of Los Angeles County, including 97 degrees in Pasadena and Chatsworth, 96 in Van Nuys and 94 in Burbank.

Downtown Los Angeles recorded a high of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. In Orange County, it was 89 in Fullerton and 87 in Santa Ana.

Forecasters said Monday should bring some relief, with highs in the upper 70s downtown and the upper 70s and 80s in the valleys.

High relative humidity and a lack of wind made conditions more uncomfortable.

Sunday's highs were expected to once again reach the mid-80s downtown, and the 90s in parts of the San Fernando and Antelope valleys.