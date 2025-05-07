Hot weather expected to drive up temperatures in Southern California

This weekend, temperatures could climb well past 90 degrees and potentially reach triple digits in parts of the Inland Empire.

Because of the incoming heat event, KCAL News has declared a Next Weather Alert for Friday and Saturday. The alert will be in effect for the Antelope Valley, Inland Valleys and Inland Empire.

KCAL News

Forecast models indicate a heat burst during the two days. The hot weather could elevate the risk of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.