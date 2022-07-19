Fire at Hoover Dam extinguished, Nevada fire department says

A fire was extinguished at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning after a transformer caught fire, officials said. No one was injured in the blaze, and officials say there is no threat to the power supply.

The transformer caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time and was extinguished within half an hour, according to the Nevada Bureau of Reclamation.

"There is no risk to the power grid," the bureau said. "Power is still being generated from the powerhouse."

At approx. 10 a.m. PDT, the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire & was extinguished by @usbr/Hoover fire brigade at approx. 10:30am PDT. There are no injuries to visitors/employees. There is no risk to the power grid. Power is still being generated from the powerhouse. 1/2🧵 pic.twitter.com/SYbXZHcZhA — Bureau of Reclamation (@usbr) July 19, 2022

A video posted to Twitter appeared to show black smoke coming from the bottom of the dam.

The fire department for Boulder City, Nevada, was responding to an emergency call at the dam, city officials said. Officials later said the fire was put out before firefighters arrived.

#Hooverdam - the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

Officials are investigating why the transformer fire began and said they will provide more updates as they become available.