Homicide suspected after woman found dead inside Huntington Beach home

The discovery of a woman's dead body inside a Huntington Beach home has led to a homicide investigation, the Huntington Beach Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to the house in the 1100 block of England Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday for a report about a suspicious death, according to police. Once they arrived, they went inside the home and found the woman who had died earlier.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes Unit responded soon after and begun investigating.

In a news release, the department said evidence found at the scene suggested the death was a homicide and appeared to be an isolated event. The statement also noted that the suspect is outstanding but police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The woman's identity and other details about the suspected killing have not been released by police, who must still notify her family.

Anyone with information is asked to reach Huntington Beach Police Detective R. Chen at 714-536-5653. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, or 855-847-6227.