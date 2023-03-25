Homicide investigation underway in Lancaster after man found shot to death
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Lancaster on Friday.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Lancaster Station, the shooting occurred at around 7:05 p.m., when they were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Avenue I and Fern Avenue.
Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been revealed.
There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive.
Anyone who has any information on the shooting was asked to contact homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.