Homicide investigation underway in Lancaster after man found shot to death

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Lancaster on Friday.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Lancaster Station, the shooting occurred at around 7:05 p.m., when they were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Avenue I and Fern Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

His identity has not yet been revealed. 

There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting was asked to contact homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.

