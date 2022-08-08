Homicide investigation underway in Lancaster after man found shot to death in parking lot of shopping center

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Lancaster on Sunday.

The scene unfolded a little before 11:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center located in the 1100 block of West Avenue K.

Upon arrival, authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, though Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department disclosed that the victim was a Hispanic male.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear, and there was no information available on a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.