Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Mission Viejo; Woman arrested at scene

A man was killed Thursday after he was reportedly stabbed several times at his place of residence in Mission Viejo.

Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 21000 block of Calabaza, where they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies detained a woman at the scene, as homicide investigators began to determine what occurred.

They believe the two knew each other.

@OCFireAuthority provided medical treatment and the man was transported to the hospital where he died. The man and woman are believed to know one another, and the man lives at the residence where the incident occurred. — OCSD - Mission Viejo (@OCSDMissionV) June 24, 2022