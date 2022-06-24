Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Mission Viejo; Woman arrested at scene
A man was killed Thursday after he was reportedly stabbed several times at his place of residence in Mission Viejo.
Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 21000 block of Calabaza, where they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Deputies detained a woman at the scene, as homicide investigators began to determine what occurred.
They believe the two knew each other.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.