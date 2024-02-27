Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in South LA

A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a man was found dead on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of E. 59th Street at around 3:50 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived, they found a male victim who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Neither his identity nor the circumstances leading up to the incident have yet been released. It remains unclear what caused his death.

Investigators did not provide any further details, including any information on a motive or suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.