Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting in Los Angeles River in South Gate

One man was killed Friday following a shooting in South Gate.

The shooting was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. near the 5300 block of Firestone Boulevard in South Gate, and when authorities arrived they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the Los Angeles Riverbed.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were assisting South Gate Police Department officers in the homicide investigation.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.