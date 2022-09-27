Hometown crowd to honor late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Inglewood

The Foo Fighters are putting on an all-star tribute concert to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum tonight.

Tuesday night's concert will be the second of two shows in honor of Hawkins, a 26-time Grammy nominee and 11-time winner who grew up in Laguna Beach. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and is sold out.

Tuesday's show will feature a veritable who's-who of rock, including Nirvana's Krist Novoselic; Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron; Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones; the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith; Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor; The Police's Stewart Copeland; Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Others guest include Joan Jett, Pink, Tommy Lee, Kesha, Travis Barker, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus and Nancy Wilson.

In addition to Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, members of the Hawkins family are expected to attend. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares and Music Support.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Hawkins died March 25, in Bogota, Colombia, where he and the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform before headlining at Lollapalooza Brazil. An official cause of death was not released, but toxicological tests found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines in his body, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines, according to a statement from the Colombia's Prosecutor's Office.

The drummer lived in Hidden Hills and is survived by his wife and their three children, including 16-year-old Shane Hawkins, who got on the drums for a heartrending performance of "My Hero" at the London tribute concert.

Immediately after Hawkins' death, the Foo Fighters canceled all its shows this year, including two planned at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert took place on Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium. The marathon concert lasted six hours and featured more than 50 songs. The London show aired live on Paramount+ and is still available on demand on the service.

Paramount Global is the parent company of both Paramount+ and CBS News Los Angeles.