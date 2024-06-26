Homeless man allegedly killed by son during apparent carjacking

Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Pomona on Tuesday for allegedly killing his homeless father in Long Beach earlier this week.

The Long Beach Police Department started investigating the case on June 23 after learning about an apparent carjacking at Santa Fe Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway. When officers arrived, they found 59-year-old Juan Morales with injuries to his upper and lower body.

The Long Beach Fire Department took Morales to the hospital, where he later died.

In their preliminary investigation, detectives stated that the victim and his 35-year-old son, Juan Manual Morales Jr., got into a dispute before he allegedly ran over his father. Investigators are still determining the motive behind the killing.

It took investigators two days to find Morales Jr., but eventually caught a break when a business in the 1900 block of Artesia Boulevard reported an "unwelcome person." Investigators claimed that responding officers recognized Morales' car as the one used in his father's death.

They tried to convince Morales Jr. to leave the business, but he refused to comply with officers' commands. Police eventually used pepper spray and a 40 mm less-lethal round in an attempt to subdue the suspect, but neither method worked.

Officers arrested Morales Jr. after using a "conducted electrical weapon."

He was booked for murder and two other warrants. His bail has been set at $2.35 million. The Los Angeles County District Attorney did not immediately file charges against Morales Jr.