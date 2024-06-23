Man killed during carjacking in Long Beach

A man was killed during a carjacking in Long Beach early Sunday morning.

It happened a little after 9:45 a.m. according to Long Beach Police Department officers who were sent to the area near Santa Fe Avenue and the Pacific Coast Highway.

They arrived to find a male victim in critical condition after suffering injuries during the carjacking.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival," a LBPD statement said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene for the investigation and are working to determine a motive and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

No further information was provided.