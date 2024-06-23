Watch CBS News
Man killed during carjacking in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

A man was killed during a carjacking in Long Beach early Sunday morning. 

It happened a little after 9:45 a.m. according to Long Beach Police Department officers who were sent to the area near Santa Fe Avenue and the Pacific Coast Highway. 

They arrived to find a male victim in critical condition after suffering injuries during the carjacking. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. 

"The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival," a LBPD statement said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene for the investigation and are working to determine a motive and the circumstances leading up to the incident. 

No further information was provided. 

