Officials clear large homeless encampment in Van Nuys near 405 Freeway

By
Chelsea Hylton
/ KCAL News

Officials in Van Nuys are clearing a large homeless encampment in the San Fernando Valley near the 405 Freeway Thursday morning.

The operation is part of the Inside Safe Program led by Mayor Karen Bass. It's an effort that aims to help tackle the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, focusing on providing temporary housing and connecting residents with supportive services to transition them towards permanent housing. 

The goal is to get people off the streets and keep them off the streets. Jennelle Irby was trying to someone inside the encampment but was denied entry.

"It just breaks my heart, actually. It really does. It really does. So many people are just taking advantage of other people," Irby said. "Honestly, from my experience, there's no good feeling when you're in there."

More than 75 people who live in the encampment have to make a decision if they will take a temporary motel room or have their belongings left behind destroyed. 

