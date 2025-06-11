Homeland Security agents crash into and arrest driver in Los Angeles

Security cameras on Wednesday captured Department of Homeland Security agents driving their unmarked cars into a white Mercedes sedan during an arrest operation in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Homeland Security said the agents were targeting a man who allegedly punched a border patrol officer. Surveillance footage showed federal agents using a truck and an SUV to pin the suspect's car along Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights.

"This was no hit and run. This was a targeted arrest of a violent rioter who punched a CBP officer," Homeland Security posted on X. "When Homeland Security Investigations tried to arrest Christian Damian Cerno-Camacho for the assault, he attempted to flee. He was ultimately arrested and taken into custody."

Witnesses said the agents drew their guns and used tear gas before the driver exited the vehicle. One bystander, Verita Topete, said she spoke to a passenger in the car.

"They had been following them since Long Beach," Topete said. "He started to drive very suspiciously over here because he felt like he was being followed. That's when they got to this intersection. They supposedly had a warrant for his arrest because he was a protester at the Paramount protest."

Topete said the passenger was flustered after the collision. Another witness, Steve Silva, said she had two babies with her.

"Literally, one in a crib and the other one maybe 1.5 years old," Silva said.

Topete said she stayed with the woman, called paramedics to evaluate the babies and filed a police report against the agents.

"They were proud of what they did, which is not OK," Topete said. "They're out here terrorizing this poor woman and her children. I helped her call the paramedics to get her babies checked out and 911 to make a police report because who's going to pay for this?"

After the arrest, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis denounced the recent immigration enforcement operations in Southern California.

"This aggressive enforcement approach is fueling fear and trauma in our communities, placing a dangerous strain on our local resources, and provoking chaos rather than ensuring public safety," she said.

She added that the Board of Supervisors approved a motion to provide immigrant communities with mental health care and implement outreach tools.