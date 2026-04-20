More than 500 illegal firearms seized during Riverside County search warrant; 45-year-old woman arrested

More than 500 firearms were seized from a Riverside County home last week when deputies served a search warrant during an investigation.

In a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that they began investigating the illegal sale of firearms in early April. The investigation, which was handled by the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force and deputies from RSO's Perris Sheriff's Station, led to a search warrant in the 26000 block of Sultanas Road in Homeland.

"During the search, deputies seized over 500 firearms consisting of rifles, shotguns, and handguns," the release said.

The large cache of guns seized by Riverside County deputies from a Homeland property last week. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested one person, 45-year-old Homeland resident Maria Force, at the scene. She was booked for illegally selling firearms, selling firearms with altered serial numbers, grand theft of firearms and possession of a concealed firearm.

"This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time," RSO's release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact deputies at 951-210-1000.