Hollywood studios seek to reopen negotiations with writers

Hollywood studios are hoping to return to the negotiating table with writers after three months of striking.

"The AMPTP, through Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations," the Writers Guild of America wrote in an email to their membership.

Writers hold signs while picketing in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California on May 15, 2023 as the strike by the Writers Guild of America enters its third week. The thousands of picketing writers say they are striking for better compensation in a field that has been disrupted by the streaming industry. Writers say they are looking for more stable working conditions and a better share of the profits generated by the rise of streaming. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Carol Lombardini is the appointed President of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios including Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney

Over 11,000 writers left the bargaining table and joined the picketing lines on May 2 after reaching an impasse with the major studios as their agreement expired.

For three months, WGA members have protested outside major studios and offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York bringing the entertainment industry to a resounding halt.

Last month, about 160,000 actors represented by the Screen Actors Guild joined writers on the picket lines after similarly failing to reach an agreement with AMPTP.

"We remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both Unions," AMPTP said in a statement.

Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, have raised concerns about the emergence of artificial intelligence and streaming residuals, among other grievances.

EDITOR's NOTE: Paramount Pictures, one of the studios involved in the negotiations, and CBS News and Stations are both part of Paramount Global. Also, some CBS News and Stations staff are SAG-AFTRA or Writers Guild members; though, their contracts are not affected by the strikes.