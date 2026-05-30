Man fatally stabbed on Hollywood Walk of Fame after violent dog attack

Family members are mourning their loved one who was killed in broad daylight on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in May while he was waiting for a bus, when they say he was attacked by a dog and then a group of men.

"He loved being amongst the stars. The business owners knew him, so he wasn't just a random person," said Demeya Brewer, the cousin of Berry Henderson, who was killed on May 20.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m., when 37-year-old Henderson was waiting at the bus stop near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Berry Henderson, the man who was attacked and killed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 20, 2026. Latoya Payne

Surveillance camera footage shows the moments when he was chased and attacked by a dog. Family members say he pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog to defend himself. Afterward, a group of men, which included the dog's owner, are then seen confronting Henderson before they appear to punch and stab him.

"He was being chased by a dog and four men. ... And they stabbed my brother to death," said Henderson's sister, Okoia Nixon.

The video then shows Henderson stumbling towards a wall in the area, where someone can be seen calling for help. Police say that he suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

"He wasn't an aggressor; he didn't do anything wrong," Brewer said. "If a dog attacked you, you have a right to defend yourself."

The family has turned their grief into action, printing shirts that demand justice for Henderson.

"When I think of my brother, I think of a gentle giant. He was a tall guy; when you see him, he just so cool and calm, collective," said another of Henderson's sisters, Latoya Payne.

They're hopeful that people can remember Henderson for who he was and not how he died.

"We only have one brother, you know. We only have one brother, and they took him away from us," Nixon said.

Surveillance camera footage showing the moments when Henderson was allegedly attacked and stabbed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 20, 2026. Security Camera Video

LAPD officers told CBS LA that three people were taken into custody at the scene. The suspect accused of stabbing Henderson initially fled the area, but he was also later located and arrested. Police did not share details on the identities of any of the four suspects.

Jail records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department show that one of the suspects has since posted bail.