Hollywood park to construct movie studio, production facility ahead of 2028 Olympics

With the 2028 Olympic Games quickly approaching, Hollywood Park officials on Tuesday announced plans to construct a movie studio and production facility that they expect to house the International Broadcast Center when the event arrives.

"The vision for Hollywood Park ha always been to build a city within a city combining media, entertainment and technology that will transform the greater Los Angeles area," said developer and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke in a statement. "We are thrilled to expand the role we will play in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games by hosting the International Broadcast Center and the global media outlets who will call it home during that summer. Beyond 2028, Hollywood Park Studio will be open to welcome a new industry to our live, work, play destination and bring a little bit of Hollywood to Hollywood Park."

An artist's rendering of the proposed movie studio and broadcast facility heading to Hollywood Park ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. Gensler

Officials said that the first phase of the Hollywood Park Studios project would cover 12 acres, including five 18,000-square-foot sound stages. Two of those will be able to open into a single 36,000-square-foot space. Additionally, there will be a three-story, 80,000-square-foot office building and a parking structure that can accommodate more than 1,000 cars. The parking structure will also include a 20-foot-high bay on its ground level for up to 60 movie production trailers.

"LA28 is proud to be the inaugural tenant of this new state-of-the-art studio in the heart of Inglewood, a key venue city for the 2028 Games," said a statement from LA28 CEo Reynold Hoover. "The International Broadcast Center will serve as one of our first fully operational facilities for the Games, capturing every inspiring moment of the LA28 Games."

Ultimately, the project could include up to 20 stages and an additional 200,000 square feet of office space.

Last week, officials also announced that SoFi Stadium would host both opening and closing ceremonies with the LA Coliseum. They will also host all of the swimming events.