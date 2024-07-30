Hollywood Boulevard closed after truck catches on fire during brief pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department closed Hollywood Boulevard amid rush-hour traffic after a pursuit suspect crashed into a gas station.

The chase began at about 4:16 p.m. and lasted less than a minute. When officers started following the truck, the driver allegedly crashed into a gas station near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Bronson Avenue.

It stopped in the middle of the intersection before catching on fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the flames shortly after.

The suspect is in custody. Authorities did not report any injuries.