Watch CBS News
Local News

Hollywood Boulevard closed after truck catches on fire during brief pursuit

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Pursuit crash causes Hollywood Boulevard closure during rush hour
Pursuit crash causes Hollywood Boulevard closure during rush hour 00:51

The Los Angeles Police Department closed Hollywood Boulevard amid rush-hour traffic after a pursuit suspect crashed into a gas station. 

The chase began at about 4:16 p.m. and lasted less than a minute. When officers started following the truck, the driver allegedly crashed into a gas station near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Bronson Avenue. 

It stopped in the middle of the intersection before catching on fire. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the flames shortly after. 

The suspect is in custody. Authorities did not report any injuries. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.