Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD searching for suspects after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist dead on Pacific Coast Highway

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday.

Authorities said that around 12:55 p.m, a driver behind the wheel of a silver van was traveling westbound on PCH when they turned left in front of a motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound.

The sudden turn caused the motorcyclist to lose control, police said. He then crashed into an "older model" pickup truck that was traveling westbound.

Both drivers fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the LAPD, "A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise."

Police did not state where exactly the crash took place on PCH. No photos of either suspect vehicle were released.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue