LAPD searching for suspects after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist dead on Pacific Coast Highway

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday.

Authorities said that around 12:55 p.m, a driver behind the wheel of a silver van was traveling westbound on PCH when they turned left in front of a motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound.

The sudden turn caused the motorcyclist to lose control, police said. He then crashed into an "older model" pickup truck that was traveling westbound.

Both drivers fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the LAPD, "A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise."

Police did not state where exactly the crash took place on PCH. No photos of either suspect vehicle were released.