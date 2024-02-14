Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian dies in Chinatown crash

A pedestrian struck by two vehicles died at the scene early Wednesday morning in Chinatown and police are searching for one of the drivers, wanted for felony hit-and-run.

One driver remained at Spring and Ord Streets where the 56-year-old man was stuck around 2:30 a.m. That driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Los Angeles Police Department officers interviewed witnesses who spotted the first strike of the man and said that the vehicle drove off.

There is no suspect description available at this time.