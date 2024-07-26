Hollywood's historic restaurant Yamashiro listed for $100 million

The iconic Yamashiro restaurant and over a 100-year-old Japanese landmark in the Hollywood Hills is up for sale.

The 7.3-acre estate property has been listed for $100 million, according to the real estate company Avison Young.

The property is located at 1999 N Sycamore Ave in Los Angeles and sits above the famous Magic Castle.

Yamashiro is owned by SAMAKA LLC, a limited liability company tied to movie producers Steven Markoff and Elie Samaha.

The main house of Yamashiro was built in 1914 and was supposedly a replica of a palace located in the mountains of Yamashiro province near Kyoto.

Yamashiro means "Mountain Palace" in Japanese and it was constructed by two brothers from Germany named Adolph and Eugene Bernheimer who wanted a place to display their Asian art collection, according to the restaurant's website.

Over the years, the restaurant has become a popular landmark and in 2008 it became a Los Angeles historic cultural monument that gave the property preservation protections.

Yamashiro has also served as the backdrop to many Hollywood films, including "Kill Bill," and "Gone in 60 Seconds" and "Nocturnal Animals."