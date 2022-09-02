Hiring slowed in August as unemployment rate ticked up

U.S. added fewer jobs in August than in July U.S. added fewer jobs in August than in July 03:41

Employers slowed hiring in August, signaling the labor market may finally be cooling along with the rest of the economy as interest rates rise.

Employers added 315,000 jobs, the Labor Department reported Friday — down from about 520,000 in July and in line with economists' expectations. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% from 3.5% as more people came off the sidelines to look for work and were counted as unemployed.

"The August jobs report came in significantly lower than the July report. However, the economy is still adding jobs at a rate higher than the long-term average, and the job total is now 240,000 higher than the pre-pandemic level," Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said in a note.

"The Fed had been hoping to see a slower pace of job growth after the very strong July jobs report. The downtick in employment growth in August may be a sign that the Federal Reserve's policies are starting to have an impact," she added.

The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to weaken the job market as it tries to tackle soaring inflation.

Hiring has been one bright spot in a slowing economy: While the government estimates the economy shrank in the first six months of this year — an informal definition of a recession — employers have added an average of 440,000 jobs per month over the past three months, a blockbuster figure. Layoffs remain low as businesses try to hold on to the workers they have.

Most industries back to pre-pandemic levels

August's gains were broad: employers added 68,000 jobs in professional and business services; 48,000 in health care; 44,000 in retail; 31,000 in leisure and hospitality and 22,000 in manufacturing.

"Health care has made a pretty dramatic recovery in the last few months, but leisure and hospitality is well short of where it was before the pandemic. We do want to continue to see growth there," Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor, told MoneyWatch before Friday's report was released.

Zhao added, "The overall economy is at a turning point, but the labor market seems to be defying gravity."

