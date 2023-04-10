Hikers warn others about rattlesnakes in saturated hillsides following historic rain totals

How to stay safe when you encounter a rattlesnake

Hikers are warning those who want to enjoy the sunny weather to beware of rattlesnakes that popped up after the rainy months.

"This is nature, they're going to be there," said avid hiker Sharon Reyes.

A study by the University of Colorado at Boulder found snakes and rain have a loose connection because of the influx of the predator's prey. Researchers found that mice and rodents flourish in rainy years leading to more rattlesnake activity. From October 2022 to March 2023 much of Southern California received about twice the amount of rain it typically gets.

Rattlesnakes typically do not attack humans if you give them some space. KCAL News

"I don't like to hike after April, actually," said Reyes.

Knowing that rattlesnakes usually surface between April and October, Reyes decided to enjoy a beautiful day on the flat ground at Will Rogers State Park with her granddaughter.

While you should proceed with caution with the venomous creatures, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that you should be safe as long as you don't bother them.

"Typically rattlesnakes — they honestly want nothing to do with humans," said Jessica West, a CADFW specialist. "The first and best thing you should do is stop."

West advised anyone that encounters a rattlesnake to remain calm and refrain from approaching it. Instead, turn around and go somewhere else. Most importantly, whatever you do, do not pick up a rattlesnake or try to move it.

"Most people who are bitten are actually folks who are trying to handle the rattlesnake or otherwise move it," said West.

West also recommended having your dog on a leash something that some hikers have already grown accustomed to.

"I always think about it whenever I'm up here, especially when I'm with my boys," said hiker Lawrence Karasek.

CADFW said that there's nothing to be afraid of when you encounter rattlesnakes but if you are bitten by one immediately get yourself to the hospital.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States every year, however, 10-15 of those bitten die.