Watch CBS News
Local News

3 stranded hikers rescued near Mt. Baldy after being stuck on mountainside

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Three stranded hikers were rescued on Devil's Backbone near Mt. Baldy on Tuesday night after they got stuck on a mountainside.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the 20-year-old men became stranded after they lost their footing and became stuck on the mountainside, unable to move.

Deputies said one of the hikers was able to call his girlfriend, who was able to call 911. With the assistance of a helicopter and officers from the Ontario Police Department, the hikers were located.

Overnight, rescue crews made their way toward the hikers through dangerous weather conditions, deputies said. Volunteers attempted to reach them several times and, when the weather improved, were able to coordinate their rescue using a hoist.

All three hikers were evaluated by fire officials and were released at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reminds the public to bring appropriate supplies when hiking, avoid hiking during bad weather, carry a global positioning satellite (GPS) device, and stick to open trails.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue