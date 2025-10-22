3 stranded hikers rescued near Mt. Baldy after being stuck on mountainside

Three stranded hikers were rescued on Devil's Backbone near Mt. Baldy on Tuesday night after they got stuck on a mountainside.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the 20-year-old men became stranded after they lost their footing and became stuck on the mountainside, unable to move.

Deputies said one of the hikers was able to call his girlfriend, who was able to call 911. With the assistance of a helicopter and officers from the Ontario Police Department, the hikers were located.

Overnight, rescue crews made their way toward the hikers through dangerous weather conditions, deputies said. Volunteers attempted to reach them several times and, when the weather improved, were able to coordinate their rescue using a hoist.

All three hikers were evaluated by fire officials and were released at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reminds the public to bring appropriate supplies when hiking, avoid hiking during bad weather, carry a global positioning satellite (GPS) device, and stick to open trails.