Highly-venomous snake possibly spotted in Santa Ana neighborhood

The Santa Police Department urged residents to stay alert after receiving reports of a large, venomous snake in a neighborhood.

"We have received reports of a snake believed to be a Gaboon Viper, last seen in a tree within a residential neighborhood near Main Street and Edinger Avenue," police wrote in a Facebook post. "The snake is estimated to be approximately 4 to 5 feet long. Gaboon Vipers are highly venomous and are not native to North America."

Santa Ana PD said the snake was last seen in a tree near Main Street and Edinger Avenue. Santa Ana PD

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said the Gaboon viper's native habitat is in the rainforests and wetlands of Central, East and West Africa.

The Western and Eastern Gaboon vipers vary slightly in appearance and size but share a mix of light and dark brown, with pink and purple diamonds and stripes, according to the Smithsonian.

Smithsonian staff said the Eastern Gaboon viper can grow longer than 6 feet.

A photo of a Western Gaboon viper. DEA / C. P. RICCI | Getty Images

"Its coloration and broad head, which mimics a fallen leaf, camouflages it among leaf litter on the forest floor," the Smithsonian wrote on its website. "Though venomous, this snake has a calm nature and rarely bites humans."

The Los Angeles Zoo houses a Western Gaboon viper, which can be slightly smaller, with average sizes between 4-6 feet, but staff said it is still "one of the world's largest and heaviest vipers" with the highest venom yield of all venomous snakes. It added that the western variety has a wide, triangular head with scales that look like a pair of horns.

"When threatened, they initially hold very still and hiss loudly as a warning," the LA Zoo wrote on its website. "While Western Gaboon viper bites are rare for humans, when they do bite, it is often fatal."

A Las Vegas exhibit showing the difference between a Gaboon viper and a Mojave rattlesnake. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Smithsonian said the snake has a "placid nature" and typically bites humans when it's "stepped on before it has an opportunity to get away."

"In addition to its unwillingness to bite, the viper can control whether it injects venom and how much, so the result of a strike can range from no effect to rapid death," the Smithsonian wrote. "A hungry snake will strike at almost any sideways movement, so some bites might well be a result of mistaken identity."

Santa Ana police urged anyone who spots the snake to keep their distance, refrain from handling it and to call officers at the non-emergency line at (714) 834-4211.