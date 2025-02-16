Watch CBS News
High-speed pursuit ends in crash in downtown Los Angeles, suspect in custody

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A high-speed chase ended in a crash in downtown Los Angeles. 

Footage captured the chaotic aftermath at East 17th and South Los Angeles Street shortly after midnight on Sunday. 

The LAPD was pursuing the vehicle down 17th Street when it collided with two other cars. 

Paramedics quickly arrived to transport the injured to the hospital, though their conditions have not been reported. 

The suspect involved in the chase is now in custody.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

