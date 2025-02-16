High-speed pursuit ends in crash in downtown Los Angeles, suspect in custody

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash in downtown Los Angeles

A high-speed chase ended in a crash in downtown Los Angeles.

Footage captured the chaotic aftermath at East 17th and South Los Angeles Street shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The LAPD was pursuing the vehicle down 17th Street when it collided with two other cars.

Paramedics quickly arrived to transport the injured to the hospital, though their conditions have not been reported.

The suspect involved in the chase is now in custody.