High-speed crash leaves 4 people in critical condition in Woodland Hills
Four people were hospitalized in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Woodland Hills.
The two-car collision unfolded in the 6200 block of N. Owensmouth Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Friday.
The LA Fire Department says it took some time to get all four victims out of the cars and had to utilize the Jaws-of-Life.
It is not clear whether both vehicles were speeding prior to the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
