Los Angeles

High-speed crash leaves 4 people in critical condition in Woodland Hills

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Woodland Hills.

The two-car collision unfolded in the 6200 block of N. Owensmouth Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Friday. 

The LA Fire Department says it took some time to get all four victims out of the cars and had to utilize the Jaws-of-Life. 

It is not clear whether both vehicles were speeding prior to the crash. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

First published on July 8, 2023 / 8:40 AM

