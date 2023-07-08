High-speed crash leaves 4 people in critical condition in Woodland Hills

Four people were hospitalized in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Woodland Hills.

The two-car collision unfolded in the 6200 block of N. Owensmouth Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Friday.

The LA Fire Department says it took some time to get all four victims out of the cars and had to utilize the Jaws-of-Life.

It is not clear whether both vehicles were speeding prior to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.