4 people in critical condition and crash in Woodland Hills

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A crash in Woodland Hills critically injured four people Friday night. 

The two-car collision happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the 6200 block of N Owensmouth Avenue trapped a pair of passengers in each vehicle. 

Los Angeles Fire Department extricated all patients and transported them to the hospital. KCAL News

The Los Angeles Fire Department extricated all patients and transported them to the hospital. Firefighters listed all of the patients as 
"critical" because of the "high rate of speed of the collision and extensive damage to the vehicles."

First published on July 7, 2023 / 11:22 PM

