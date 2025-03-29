High-speed chase ends with suspect climbing tree in Palmdale

A pursuit suspect prompted a standoff as he climbed a tree after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon.

It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. near East Avenue M and 90th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were in pursuit of the suspect when he bailed from the car on foot and climbed a tree in the area.

With SkyCal overhead, the man appeared to be about two dozen feet up the tree as multiple CHP officers spoke to him from below. As their conversation continued, the man could be seen climbing even farther up the tree's limbs.

The man was arrested at around 5:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.