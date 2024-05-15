High school students get window into construction careers

High school students in Huntington Beach are getting a window into opportunities in the construction field, as the U.S. Labor Department reports a surge in job opportunities in that sector.

In 2025, the construction industry will need to attract more than 450,000 new workers on top of normal hiring to meet the industry demand, experts said.

The Youth Build Competition aims to inspire teenagers to pursue careers in construction by providing hands-on experience and mentorship opportunities. With air plugs in and hard hats on, teenagers from various local high schools and community colleges participated in the 2024 Design and Build Competition.

Under the guidance of teachers and industry mentors, teams worked diligently to construct impressive structures, showcasing their skills and creativity.

Fontana High School emerged victorious in the Shed Division. Scholarships were awarded to other standout teams as well.