Body found inside Hermosa Beach home after hours-long standoff with armed suspect

A homicide investigation is underway in Hermosa Beach after a man's body was found inside a beachfront home and a suspect was arrested following a seven-hour standoff late Saturday.

Authorities were called to the home, in the 500 block of The Strand, at around 12:30 p.m. when the victim's realtor contacted police for a welfare check after not hearing from them in about a week, Hermosa Beach police told CBS LA.

When officers checked the home, they found a man's body inside. Police also said that a suspect who was not supposed to be at the home was also present.

"With the assistance of the landlord or the realtor, they granted us access to go inside and they located somebody that was inside that did not match the description of the resident," said Officer Keaton Dadigan. "That person made some type of statement that she was armed and barricaded herself inside of the residence."

The suspect surrendering after a seven-hour standoff with police in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, March 14, 2026. CBS LA

The standoff ended at around 7:45 p.m., and CBS LA was on the scene when the suspect, dressed in a suit and wearing a fedora, surrendered to officers with their hands up. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau detectives were asked to assist with the homicide investigation. Video from outside the home as the standoff ensued showed the presence of several law enforcement agencies, including the El Segundo Police Department, and a SWAT team.

The victim still has not been publicly identified and the circumstances surrounding their death remain unclear.