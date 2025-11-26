Hermosa Beach police arrest teen e-bikers who allegedly attacked a man

The Hermosa Beach Police Department arrested two teens who allegedly beat a man last Friday.

A disturbing video captured the violent encounter where a group of teenage e-bikers attacked the man.

"He was fighting back as best he could, but you could tell he was gonna be facing severe injuries and he needed medical help there," said Matt Terrill, a good Samaritan who jumped in to help the man.

Terrill said the man was hospitalized with a concussion. He was released from the hospital, according to Hermosa Beach PD.

Investigators said they do not believe that assault was a premeditated attack and that "detectives have determined that the item the victim was struck with in the video was a cardboard pizza box."

Hermosa Beach police identified five of the teens involved. Officers arrested two of them, who investigators believed were the primary aggressors in the case. Hermosa Beach PD said they are preparing to present the case to prosecutors.

"We know the videos circulating are disturbing," the department wrote in a statement. "As with all cases, we take this seriously and appreciate the community's patience while we continue to work on this case. We sincerely thank those who have trusted the process and allowed our team to remain focused on the facts and evidence."

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Hermosa Beach PD at (310) 318-0360.