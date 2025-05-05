Hepatitis A outbreak declared in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A, with most cases confirmed so far in 2025 affecting people outside of the common risk factors.

The outbreak declaration comes amid a sustained rise in cases and elevated virus levels in local wastewater. There have been 29 cases confirmed so far this year, mostly involving people without travel or housing-related risk factors, according to Public Health.

There's a higher risk for unhoused people to contract hepatitis A infections because of limited access to restrooms with handwashing and toileting facilities.

Public health officials say good hygiene and vaccination are the best ways to prevent hepatitis A.

"The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and offers long-term protection. Getting vaccinated is simple, and it's one of the most important things you can do for your own health and the health of our entire community," Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer said.

"It is also important for residents to wash their hands with soap and water regularly and especially before eating and preparing food and after using the bathroom."

In 2024, 165 hepatitis A cases were confirmed in LA County, which is three times the number of cases reported in 2023.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools, and diarrhea.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.

For a list of sites offering hepatitis A vaccinations, visit HERE.

Uninsured or underinsured residents can get vaccinated at county Public Health clinics.