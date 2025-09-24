Hemet police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others hospitalized in Hemet early Tuesday morning.

It happened a little before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Steiner Drive, according to a news release from the Hemet Police Department. Officers were first alerted of a disturbance in the area, but a second caller indicated that someone had been shot.

"Upon officer's arrival, they located a crime scene but were unable to locate a shooting victim," the release said. "A short time later, two victims with gunshot wounds arrived at Hemet Global Medical Center."

Both of those victims sustained critical injuries in the shooting and were transported to a trauma center, police noted.

"Two more gunshot victims were contacted on their way to the hospital," HPD said. "Inside the vehicle, officers found a deceased juvenile male."

The deceased victim has not yet been identified.

The third wounded victim was also taken to a trauma center, police said.

As their investigation continues, detectives ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 765-2433.