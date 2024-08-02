Hemet police release bodycam footage from deadly July 4 shooting of Jimmy Lopez

Family demands justice after Hemet police gun down man while he was sitting on a sidewalk

Family demands justice after Hemet police gun down man while he was sitting on a sidewalk

Family demands justice after Hemet police gun down man while he was sitting on a sidewalk

Hemet police released the body camera footage detailing the events that led up to the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Jimmy Lopez last month.

In addition to the footage, the Hemet Police Department released the initial 911 call and a photo showing an airsoft gun lying next to Lopez after the shooting.

The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. on the Fourth of July after a security guard at a local bar reported an intoxicated man with a gun. In the 911 call released by the Hemet Police Department, two employees told the dispatcher that they witnessed a gun fall out of the man's pocket as they were ushering him out of the bar.

After leaving, police said Lopez walked past a security camera while holding the airsoft gun in his right hand. Lopez then walked to the 200 block of East Florida Avenue, where officers found him passed out in front of a business. The family's lawyer said Lopez was intoxicated, incapacitated and sprawled out on the sidewalk when officers first got there.

Officers ordered Lopez to keep his hands up and not move, but he disregarded that and took a draw from his electronic cigarette. Police claim that Lopez grabbed the airsoft gun with his right hand shortly after smoking, prompting officers to open fire.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead on the sidewalk. The family's attorney said officers fired at least 100 rounds.

Officers found the airsoft gun lying next to the building after moving Lopez's body.

After the shooting, the California Department of Justice launched an AB 1506 investigation into the shooting. AB 1506 is a California bill that requires the agency to investigate every police shooting that results in the death of an unarmed civilian.