Hemet police shoot and kill man who allegedly had gun

Police shot and killed a man in Hemet early Thursday morning.

They were called to the 200 block of E. Florida Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. after learning of an intoxicated man who had a gun in his pants as he left a bar in the area, according to a statement from the Hemet Police Department.

When they arrived in the area, they came in contact with the man and a shooting occurred. Exact details leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but they reported that the man was struck by police gunfire.

The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone else sustained an injury during the incident.

The names of the officers involved will not be released at this time, HPD said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office Force Investigation Detail, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (951) 765-2433.