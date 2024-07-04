Watch CBS News
Local News

Hemet police shoot and kill man who allegedly had gun

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police shot and killed a man in Hemet early Thursday morning. 

They were called to the 200 block of E. Florida Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. after learning of an intoxicated man who had a gun in his pants as he left a bar in the area, according to a statement from the Hemet Police Department. 

When they arrived in the area, they came in contact with the man and a shooting occurred. Exact details leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but they reported that the man was struck by police gunfire. 

The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear if anyone else sustained an injury during the incident. 

The names of the officers involved will not be released at this time, HPD said. 

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office Force Investigation Detail, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (951) 765-2433.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.