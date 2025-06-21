Watch CBS News
Hemet man arrested for alleged stabbing on Riverside County highway

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing on a Riverside County highway this week.

Deputies were dispatched to the 45000 block of Highway 74 in an unincorporated part of Hemet at around 3 p.m. on Thursday after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

"Deputies arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with a stab wound," said a press release from the department. "The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The victim told investigators that the suspect was 30-year-old Roman Neely, a Hemet resident. He was located nearby and taken into custody without incident, deputies said. He was booked for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators served a search warrant at a home in the area "where evidence of the stabbing was located," the release said. 

As their investigation continues, authorities ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (951) 791-3400.

