Watch CBS News
Local News

Help needed to identify shooter who killed 2 teens at Lincoln Heights street carnival

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The LAPD released new information about a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights that killed two teenage boys.

lincoln-heights-teens-killed.jpg
(credit: LAPD)

The two 17-year-olds killed have been identified as Winfield Lee and Javier Mejia. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, both teens died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Sunday night shooting, which is believed to be gang related, apparently followed a weekend brawl at an Arco gas station about an hour earlier, police said. A grainy image was released of the shooter, who was apparently riding a mountain bike.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to find and arrest shooter. Anyone with information can contact Central Bureau Homicide Detective Riojas at (213) 996-4149 or Detective Manriquez at (213) 996-4180.

ocb-community-alert-dr220413089.jpg
Crime Analysis Bulletin LAPD
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.