Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights

Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital.

LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation.

No suspect information is available.

The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)