Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights
Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights 00:49

Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital. 

LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation. 

No suspect information is available. 

The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 9:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.