Help Heal the Bay by cleaning up the beach and waterways

Each year, Heal the Bay collects trash from beaches and watersheds across Los Angeles County with the help of thousands of volunteers. These monthly group cleanups, called Nothin' But Sand, are the last defense against marine pollution.

Heal the Bay says it actively uses the data collected by volunteers to educate businesses and communities, support environmental legislation, and advocate for the health of waterways.

Nothin' But Sand

CBS LA is partnering with Heal the Bay for Earth Month and will join volunteers on April 18th at Santa Monica Beach. The special beach clean-up begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon. Click here for more information.

Others Ways to Help

Heal the Bay works year-round to help the environment, and so can you!

Suits on the Sand: A private cleanup for organizations at the beach or local area of your choice with interactive team-building activities and a healthy dose of friendly competition. Learn more here.

A private cleanup for organizations at the beach or local area of your choice with interactive team-building activities and a healthy dose of friendly competition. Learn more here. Coastal Cleanup Day: Heal the Bay hosts Coastal Cleanup Day in Los Angeles County on the third Saturday of September. Community members, businesses, groups, schools, teams and more are encouraged to get involved in the biggest cleanup of the year. Click here for more information.

Heal the Bay hosts Coastal Cleanup Day in Los Angeles County on the third Saturday of September. Community members, businesses, groups, schools, teams and more are encouraged to get involved in the biggest cleanup of the year. Click here for more information. Storm Response Team: Each time it rains, the Los Angeles storm drain system rushes untreated water and all the debris that litters our streets, gutters and sidewalks into the beaches and coastlines. The Storm Response Team then jumps into action to remove garbage washed out of the storm drain system and local waterways before it reaches the ocean. If you are interested in joining the team, click here for more information.